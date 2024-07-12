UAE weather: Temperatures may hit 50°C in some areas; cloudy, dusty day ahead

92% of respondents to the survey also say they buy made-in-UAE fruits and vegetables
Though the weather is expected to be generally cloudy, temperatures may hit 50°C in some areas of the UAE, particularly in Abu Dhabi.
Two areas in the UAE Capital, Mezaira and Gasyoura, could see the mercury touch the 50-degree mark, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). In Dubai, temperatures could hit a maximum of 41°C.
Some cumulus clouds may cover the eastern regions, the NCM said in its forecast. Winds will be light to moderate but may turn brisk at times and stir up dust.
Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light, the Met department added.
