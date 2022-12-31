UAE weather: Temperatures may dip to 8ºC on New Year's Eve

Local company came up with limited edition and laser-etched plane-tags with the flight's make, model, tail number and spec outline to keep alive aviation history
The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Low clouds will appear over some Western coastal areas and islands, with a probability of light rainfall during the day.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times with clouds.
Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at time westward by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
