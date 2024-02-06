UAE weather: Temperatures dip to 4ºC, rough sea conditions

Look: Residents mark Korean Lunar New Year 'Seollal' in Abu Dhabi with traditional games, foods, dances
The celebration, which was themed ‘Hanging Out Together’, created meaningful connections between Korean residents and diverse nationalities
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 40 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 70 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The celebration, which was themed ‘Hanging Out Together’, created meaningful connections between Korean residents and diverse nationalities
This day is observed to promote peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance
On the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, he congratulates participants of the Human Fraternity Majlis
Eight other healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi have been shut down for committing violations
Hage Geingob, a veteran of the country's liberation struggle and its first post-independence prime minister, was being treated for cancer
The Lotus Eletre R is the world's fastest dual-motor electric SUV
Influenza A and B are the types that usually spread around this time of the year, during the winter season
Carbon Monoxide is often difficult to detect because it’s colourless and odourless, and can kill people who inhale it unintentionally