UAE weather: Temperatures continue to drop; dusty conditions forecast in some areas

Temperatures continue to drop especially in the western parts of the UAE as cooler autumn weather conditions grace the country.
Al Ain will see the mercury dip to 25℃, while temperatures are expected to be capped at 38℃ in Dubai and 39℃ in Abu Dhabi.
On Friday, skies are forecast to be clear to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said, but it can turn dusty sometimes in the west.
It will be humid in the evening and on Saturday morning with potential light fog formation on some inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate in speed but may reach 45kmph at times.
Waves will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf but will disrupt gradually and there will be light waves in the Sea of Oman.
