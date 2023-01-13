UAE weather: Temperature to dip to 4ºC in parts of country, rains predicted

Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 6:21 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal, western areas and islands with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman sea.

