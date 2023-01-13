UAE weather: Temperature to dip to 4ºC in parts of country, rains predicted

Personnel trained to handle all aspects of a mission, including tactical shooting, raids, snipers and endurance
The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal, western areas and islands with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Personnel trained to handle all aspects of a mission, including tactical shooting, raids, snipers and endurance
Through the launch of this service, the Department of Health aims to raise awareness on the safe use of drugs and the necessary procedures to prevent poisoning
Residents holding NRE or NRO accounts will no longer need to have Indian mobile numbers to make cash transactions on UPI platforms
Since the peak is one of the most visited places in the country, the new road will further boost the tourism sector in the northern emirate
Red lines will be marked at the start of the speed reduction zone to alert drivers of the traffic safety standards in place
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on a two-day visit to the country
Another winner is relocating to the Philippines soon and hopes to use the prize money to help educate the country's less fortunate children
He is set to meet senior government officials and hold talks with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries