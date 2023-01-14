UAE weather: Temperature set to increase slightly, chance of rainfall

With onions now a prized commodity in Manila — where it is sold for Dh40 per kilogramme or nearly thrice the price of chicken — expats in the Emirates are looking for ways to help their friends and families back home
The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over western coastal areas, islands and sea with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai. The temperature is set to increase slightly.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
With onions now a prized commodity in Manila — where it is sold for Dh40 per kilogramme or nearly thrice the price of chicken — expats in the Emirates are looking for ways to help their friends and families back home
Unique entertainment, food, and shopping offered by public outdoor events are among the attractions featured in the latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign
The event will also feature performances by Senegalese pop star Youssou N'dour and South African piano maestro Abdullah Ibrahim
Visiting leader expresses his respect and appreciation for brave martyrs
This step confirms the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s keenness to cement the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture and a thriving hub for talent
The two leaders explored new opportunities to expand ties in various spheres and discussed the latest regional and global developments
They welcome timely financial assistance as it will avert immediate threat of 'economic default’
Ministry expresses condolences to families of the victims