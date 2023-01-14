UAE weather: Temperature set to increase slightly, chance of rainfall

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 6:28 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over western coastal areas, islands and sea with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai. The temperature is set to increase slightly.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: