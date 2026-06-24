Heavy summer rains in UAE: Residents warned to watch out for strong winds, dusty weather

UAE has been hit with a spell of summer showers, as areas of the country — particularly towards the east — face dark clouds and rainy weather. While the rains bring residents some much-needed relief from the desert heat, authorities urge caution over the next couple of days.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted light to moderate rains that may become heavy over June 24 and June 25. The Al Ain region is set to get heavier showers, although the intensity may vary through the day.

Videos online show dark clouds gathering in the sky over eastern mountainous areas in UAE.

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Residents can expect strong downbursts of wind, which can kick up dust and sand. The weather overall can lead to reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions. The NCM urged drivers to take extra caution on the roads over the next two days and stick to safety instructions and speed limits.

Authorities in the UAE often change speed limits during unstable weather or periods of reduced visibility caused by conditions such as fog or rain. These changing speed limits are displayed on electronic signs around the road and should be followed to maintain safety.

The public has also been advised to avoid wadis and valley paths. During heavy rains, these areas can get flooded and lead to dangerous conditions.

Rainy weather, lower temperatures

Khaleej Times earlier reported that rain-bearing clouds are expected to form over parts of the UAE until Friday as the country enters the seasonal period locally known as 'Rawayeh.' This season brings a higher likelihood of convective cloud activity, scattered rainfall and a modest drop in temperatures — a relief before the hottest weeks of the year begin.

Upcoming temperatures may occasionally climb above 50°C, although such extreme conditions are not expected to last for extended periods of time.