UAE weather: Slight drop in temperatures with chances of rain in Northern Emirates

The UAE is experiencing the effects of a weak surface pressure system moving in from the east, complemented by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system. This combination is expected to bring a mix of fair to partly cloudy skies across the region.

According to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorological (NCM), by late tonight and Wednesday morning, northern areas and islands will likely see increased cloud cover, with a chance of rainfall.

The weather department has noted a slight dip in temperatures, offering some good news as winter approaches. Residents may experience humid conditions overnight and into Wednesday morning, with a likelihood of fog or mist forming in internal areas, potentially affecting visibility.

Winds will generally remain light to moderate, occasionally picking up in intensity. Maritime conditions are predicted to stay calm, with slight to moderate seas in the Arabian Gulf and slight seas in the Oman Sea, making it favourable for maritime activities.