UAE weather tomorrow: Rainfall forecast in some parts of country

It will be humid at night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas; there will also be a probability of mist formation

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 3 Sept 2026, 10:35 PM
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The day on Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. There is a chance of the formation of some convective clouds eastward and southward by the afternoon associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow, freshening at times and causing blowing dust. The winds will blow at a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

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Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai. 

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However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas. 

It will be humid at night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas; there will also be a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

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