UAE weather tomorrow: Slight increase in temperatures; light to moderate winds to blow

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 24 Sept 2026, 5:43 PM
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The weather on Thursday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There will be a slight increase in temperatures. Light to moderate winds are expected to blow.

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Temperatures could be as high as 41ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai. 

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Meanwhile, they could be as low as 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in some regions. 

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 90 per cent Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

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