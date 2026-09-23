UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to rise slightly; humid night expected

Weather conditions on Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, with speeds of 10-20kmph, reaching 30 kmph. Temperatures are set to rise, the Met Department added.

They could be as high as 44ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in some regions.

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It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 90 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.