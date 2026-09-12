UAE weather tomorrow: Dip in temperatures expected, mercury could drop to 23ºC

Skies in the UAE on Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

A dip in temperatures is also expected, the nation's Met department added.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35 kmph.

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Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 30 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 25 to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.