UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures may hit 42ºC in Dubai; humid night expected

The skies on Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Some convective clouds may form in the east, by afternoon. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 40 kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

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However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 30 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at timesin the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.