UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 49ºC in internal areas

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 10 Sept 2026, 6:48 PM
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The day will be fair to partly cloudy, on Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35 kmph.

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Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai. 

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 28ºC in mountainous regions. 

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It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 35 to 90 per cent Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

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