UAE weather: Sandstorms, overcast skies expected today; temperatures to drop

Some residents woke up to light rain in Al Ain this morning while most saw overcast skies. The cloudy weather is expected to last throughout the day, the Met department said.

The cloud cover will be accompanied by a drop in temperatures amid the summer heat. Today, the maximum temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi would likely be 44 degrees Celsius.

Winds will be light to moderate but may sometimes turn active and cause dust and sandstorms, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said. Winds could hit at a speed of 10-25kmph up to 40kmph.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while those in the Sea of Oman will be light to medium.