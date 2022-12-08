UAE weather: Rough seas; temperature to drop to 20°C

Unlikely recruitment drive by ISRO at his campus, getting first investor through a LinkedIn message, $51 million fund are what the young space pioneer terms as 'streaks of luck'
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, forming over some parts of the country.
Temperatures will decrease slightly. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see maximum temperatures of 29°C and 28°C each. Low temperatures will be 20°C and 21°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning with probability of mist forming over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
