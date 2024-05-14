UAE weather: Residents warned of high-speed winds, dust in some areas

'Grateful to parents, teachers': UAE's CBSE students rejoice after Grade 10, 12 board results declared
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have urged residents to be cautious when driving or walking on the roads due to high-speed winds that raise dust and dirt.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport Al Dhafrah Region asked residents to close doors and windows to prevent dust from entering buildings. It also warned motorists to be careful and follow safety rules while driving.
It asked residents to avoid direct exposure to dust and dirt and and follow weather forecasts from official authorities.
Safety procedures to be followed in cases of weather fluctuations:
The UAE is currently experiencing the extension of a surface low-pressure system, coupled with the extension of an upper-air ridge from a high-pressure system. The weather department forecasts the possibility of convective cloud formation by the afternoon, potentially leading to rainfall.
With the arrival of summer in the UAE after the spotting of 'Al Shurtan' constellation on May 12, temperatures in the country have begun soaring above 40°C.
