UAE weather: Red, yellow fog alert issued, strong winds to blow

Temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 6:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Moderate to fresh winds, will blow strong at times over the sea. The NCM has also warned of strong winds and rough seas in an alert, saying: "Continuity of fresh to strong at times Northwesterly winds with a speed reaching 50 kmph and rough to very rough sea at times with wave height reaching 9ft offshore of the Arabian Gulf until 9am Monday."

The authority has issued a yellow fog alert for areas in the country.

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. Humidity levels will range from 55 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: