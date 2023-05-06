UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued; visibility to drop

Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 35ºC in Dubai

The day will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon, which may be associated with light rainfall.

A red and yellow fog alert has been issued by authorities. The alert says, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from midnight until 9am, on Saturday."

Temperatures could be as high as 40ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 35ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai and 15ºC in internal areas. Temperatures are set to increase gradually

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 95 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

