UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued over fog in some areas in Abu Dhabi

Some residents, especially those in Abu Dhabi, woke up to foggy, hazy weather this morning. The Met department issued red and yellow alerts for most parts of the emirate and the warning is expected to remain in place until 9.30am.

Among the affected areas were the emirate's Al Wathba, Tal Al Sarab, Liwa desert, Asab, Hamim, Nahil, and parts of Al Ain.

For most residents, the weather is expected to be clear to partly cloudy. Fog may be observed again on Friday morning in some coastal and inland areas.

Temperatures may hit a high of 35 degrees Celsius in Dubai and 32 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi.