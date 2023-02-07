UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; temperature to drop to 17°C

Sheikh Mohamed directed authorities to dispatch urgent relief supplies and emergency aid to those affected by the quakes
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to increase, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing highs of 31°C and 30°C respectively. The Capital will experience a minimum temperature of 17°C and the mercury in Dubai will drop to 18°C.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The report would gauge the impact of such technologies on education, health, media and other sectors
Turkey is one of the most popular tourist destinations for UAE residents, as thousands of people fly to the European country for short and long holidays
Sheikh Mohammed said demand for investment, tourism and real estate in the country is unprecedented
The Pink Caravan campaign, held under the patronage of Sharjah Ruler, will continue on Tuesday as the riders journey north towards Umm Al Quwain
Beneficiaries are selected based on criteria such as age and health conditions, and each application is evaluated based on family circumstances
At least 912 people were killed and more than 5,000 people were injured due to a magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck central Turkey
Operating hours have also been extended for its ‘Babies Day Out’ initiative