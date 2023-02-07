UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; temperature to drop to 17°C

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 6:17 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to increase, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing highs of 31°C and 30°C respectively. The Capital will experience a minimum temperature of 17°C and the mercury in Dubai will drop to 18°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

