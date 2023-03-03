UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; rains to continue

We have four astronauts, and we are planning on short and long-duration missions, says Salem Al Marri, director-general, MBRSC
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with a chance of convective clouds associated with rainfall forming over some areas.
Yesterday, heavy rains caused flooding in some parts of the country. Hailstones struck vehicles as they got stuck on flooded roads.
The NCM has also issued red and yellow alerts for fog. Residents are advised to exercise caution as visibility drops.
Abu Dhabi Police urges motorists to take note of changing speed limits, indicated on electronic sign boards.
Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a maximum temperature of 29°C. The mercury is set to drop to 20°C in Abu Dhabi and 19°C in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
