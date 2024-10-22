Tue, Oct 22, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 19, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; rain expected in some areas

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog

Published: Tue 22 Oct 2024, 7:25 AM

Updated: Tue 22 Oct 2024, 7:25 AM

Top Stories

Red and yellow alerts were issued to warn UAE residents of foggy weather conditions this morning, while rainfall is expected in some parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said fog formation might continue until 9am and warned of reduced horizontal visibility. Here is a map of the affected areas:

Photo: NCM/X

Photo: NCM/X

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. It advised drivers to drive safely and follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In later posts on X, it said that speed limits have been reduced to 80 km/h on the following roads:

  • Abu Dhabi Al Ain (Al Khatam - Razeen)
  • Abu Dhabi Al Ain (Al Wathba - Al Faya)
  • Abu Dhabi Sweihan Road (Civil Defence Roundabout - Sweihan Roundabout)
  • Abu Dhabi Al Ain (Rumah - Al Khazna)
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road (Kizad - Saih Al Sedira)
  • Al Taff road (Sweihan roundabout - Al saad)
  • Sweihan road (Nahil - Abu Dhabi)
  • Al Taff road (Al saad - Al Ajban)

Overall, the weather is expected to be fairly cloudy at times, with a probability of rainfall as some convective clouds may form over some eastern and southern regions by the afternoon.

Humid conditions are expected at night and on Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The humidity level will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal areas and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will reach a high of 37℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Overall, they are set to drop to a low of 19°C in mountainous areas and reach a high of 40°C in internal regions.

ALSO READ:



Next Story