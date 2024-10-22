UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; rain expected in some areas

Red and yellow alerts were issued to warn UAE residents of foggy weather conditions this morning, while rainfall is expected in some parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said fog formation might continue until 9am and warned of reduced horizontal visibility. Here is a map of the affected areas:

Photo: NCM/X

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. It advised drivers to drive safely and follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

In later posts on X, it said that speed limits have been reduced to 80 km/h on the following roads:

Abu Dhabi Al Ain (Al Khatam - Razeen)

Abu Dhabi Al Ain (Al Wathba - Al Faya)

Abu Dhabi Sweihan Road (Civil Defence Roundabout - Sweihan Roundabout)

Abu Dhabi Al Ain (Rumah - Al Khazna)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road (Kizad - Saih Al Sedira)

Al Taff road (Sweihan roundabout - Al saad)

Sweihan road (Nahil - Abu Dhabi)

Al Taff road (Al saad - Al Ajban)

Overall, the weather is expected to be fairly cloudy at times, with a probability of rainfall as some convective clouds may form over some eastern and southern regions by the afternoon.

Humid conditions are expected at night and on Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.