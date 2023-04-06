UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog as visibility drops

In 2022, the ministry completed more than 612,000 inspections of private sector establishments
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorolgy (NCM).
The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts for fog. The alert is in place till 9am. The yellow alert marks areas where fog and mist are expected to form. The red alert covers the area where fog will form, dropping visibility to less than 1000 metres.
Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists to exercise caution and pay attention to changing speed limits indicated on electronic sign boards.
Temperatures are set to reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C in Dubai. Both emirates will a low of 18°C.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
