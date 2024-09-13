UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog

This is the second flight to depart from Ramon airport, highlighting Emirates' efforts to provide advanced medical care to injured Palestinians
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during the day. There is a chance of fog or mist formation over some Western areas.
The UAE's Met Department has issued a red and yellow alert for fog. It said that there is a "fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility."
Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and Western areas. Levels will range from 20 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 15 to 80 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
