UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; speed limit reduced on some roads

Residents can kick off their long weekend with the glad tidings of dipping temperatures and chances of rain in parts of the country today.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some eastern areas, with a probability of light rainfall, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in parts of the country, warning residents of lowered visibility until 9am.
The Abu Dhabi Police has reduced the speed limit on major roads in the emirate due to the fog. Reduced speed limit of 80km/hr has been activated on Sweihan road (Oval roundabout at Telal Sweihan and Zayed Military City at the Coopri Bridge) as well as on Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Al Khaznah - Rimah).
The weather will get humid by night and Sunday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.
Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 11ºC in mountainous parts of the UAE, with the maximum reaching 30ºC in internal areas of the country.
