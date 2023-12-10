UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; authority warns motorists

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 7:22 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 8:25 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in parts of the country. Residents have been warned of reduced visibility until 9am today.

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution due to the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The authority has also reduced the speed limit on Al Wiqan-Al Qoua road to 80km/hr.

The weather will get humid by night and Monday morning, with fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. Light to moderate winds are set to blow.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 11ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30ºC in internal areas.

