UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued, authorities warn of fog

Partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over some Northern and Eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 5ºC in mountainous regions. There will be a decrease in temperatures today
A fog alert has also been issued by the NCM: "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 12.30am until 9.30am on Saturday.
Light to moderate Northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 km/h.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough becoming moderate gradually by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
