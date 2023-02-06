UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued as fog to descend on country

Temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in mountainous regions.

A fog alert has also been issued by the NCM: "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 1am until 9.30am on Monday."

Light to moderate winds will blow.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some northern areas with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

