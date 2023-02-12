UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued; another increase in temperatures today

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 6:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear Eastward, by today morning.

Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai. There will be another increase in temperatures today.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 11ºC in mountainous regions.

Authorities have issued a fog alert: "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some western coastal and internal areas from 04.30 until 08.30am on Sunday."

Light to moderate winds will blow.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.