UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts for fog; police issue warning for residents

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 7:18 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog in parts of the country. Residents are urged to exercise caution when venturing outside, especially while driving. Abu Dhabi Police has issued a warning for motorists as well, and has asked them to pay attention to changing speed limits on roads.

Temperatures are set to reach 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 20°C and 21°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.

