UAE weather: Red, yellow alert issued for fog, chance of rainfall today

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 7:33 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds will blow at a speed of with a speed of 10 to 25 reaching 40kmph. The winds will be freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a chance of the formation of some convective clouds over the mountains which might be associated with rainfall.

A red and yellow alert has been issued for fog. The authority said in the warning that fog formation can cause a "deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 6am until 8.30am on Saturday."

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.