UAE weather: Red, yellow alert issued due to fog; temperature to touch 42ºC

Motorists warned of reduced visibility and urged to follow reduced speed limits on some roads

Mon 8 May 2023

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has warned motorists of massive fog formation on Monday morning. The authority issued red and yellow alerts, indicating hazardous conditions due to fog in several areas of Abu Dhabi. The visibility is expected to come down to less than 1,000 metres.

Abu Dhabi Police has sent warning messages to residents and motorists, alerting them of reduced visibility and speed limit changes. Some internal and external roads will see speed limit come down to 80 km/hr. Drivers are urged to follow the traffic rules and maintain sufficient distance between vehicles.

In general, the weather will be fair and partly cloudy at times. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas. Light to moderate wind. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The temperature is expected to rise, and the Mercury will touch 42ºC in some areas in the country. Abu Dhabi will see highs of 40ºC and temperature in Dubai to reach 38ºC.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday was 42.3°C in Gasyoura (Al Ain) at 14:15 UAE Local time.

