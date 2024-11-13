UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; temperatures to drop

Photo: File

Thick fog covered several parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning, prompting the Met department to issue red and yellow alerts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The warnings, which were raised as early as 2am, will remain in place until 9am. Among the most affected were areas in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. Here's a map:

Across the country, temperatures are expected to drop and may hit a cool 18 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, however, the mercury could still hit a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 24 degrees Celsius.

Humidity will rise at night until the early hours of the next day. Foggy conditions are expected again on Thursday morning in some coastal and internal areas.