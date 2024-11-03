UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; speed limit reduced due to poor visibility

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Sunday morning.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9.30 in the morning.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

On Saturday morning, the met also issued a red alert due to the foggy conditions.

While the met had forecast of foggy conditions in some parts of the country this morning, the weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue over Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.