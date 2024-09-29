UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; rain expected in some parts of the country

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 7:30 AM

Red and yellow alerts for fog in some parts of the country were raised by UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Sunday as fog continues to blanket the early morning hours.

"A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9am on Sunday," the centre added.

Overall, the weather is expected to be clear to partially cloudy and there is a chance of thick clouds formation in the afternoon on some internal and southern parts accompanied by rain.

Temperatures may hit a high of 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and 40℃ in Dubai. Humidity to range between 25 per cent to 80 per cent.