UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; police warn about poor visibility on roads

The country has sent out a 140-strong team that includes 102 male athletes and 38 female athletes
Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog and low horizontal visibility today.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned residents about areas where fog will cause reduced visibility, and urges people to exercise caution while venturing outdoors.
The alert is in place until 8.30am today. Morning commutes may be affected, as Abu Dhabi Police has taken to social media to ask motorists to pay attention to changing speed limits. These can be found on electronic sign boards along the road.
In general, the weather in the country will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning. It will be humid by night and Friday morning.
Temperatures will reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 32°C.
Light to moderate winds will blow during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The country has sent out a 140-strong team that includes 102 male athletes and 38 female athletes
They engaged in cordial discussions on various issues related to national and citizens' affairs
Ru’ya Career Fair features a diverse range of both domestic and international companies
Dubai's International Humanitarian City dispatches second aircraft to Benghazi on Tuesday transporting approximately 100 tonnes of shelter and food
The fair, which runs until September 21, is seeing private sector companies and government entities offer jobs to Emiratis
Motorists who use a phone while behind the wheel are not just putting their lives but also of the others at risk
The airline operates more than 32,000 flights across a network of 120 destinations in 52 countries
The police visited the employees at the fuel pump and appreciated their quick thinking