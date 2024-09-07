UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog, drop in visibility

While her first few Friday morning runs were attended by only three to five women, it now attracts up to 50 per session
A red alert has been issued for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility by the National Centre of Meteorology. The alert is active from 3.55am till 8.30am on September 7.
A red alert indicates that residents must take action, since hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast. Earlier, a yellow alert was also issued till 8.30am by the weather department.
NCM urged the public to follow official reports and avoid spreading rumours. The weather department also called on individuals to follow safety measures which include:
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to be careful while driving, and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards. The limits on external roads in Abu Dhabi are now back to normal.
Earlier, the speed limit had been revised to 80kmph on some parts of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, Abu Dhabi.
According to a forecast by NCM, the weather is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.
Convective clouds may form towards the east and south by afternoon, with a probability of rainfall. The weather is expected to be humid by night and Sunday morning. Humidity can go up to 90 per cent in the internal regions, coastal areas, and islands, and can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
According to the World Health Organisation, seasonal flu is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses