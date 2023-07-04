UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; chance of rain

Analysts say market dynamics will not be favourable for gold in the near term
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds associated with light rainfall will appear over the east coast, with a probability of convective clouds by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. The NCM has issued yellow and red alerts for fog this morning.
Temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 29°C and 30°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
