UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue; speed limit reduced for safety

A red alert was sent out by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday as fog continues to cover parts of the UAE.

The weather department notified residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9.30 in the morning.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. In a post on X, the authority urged drivers to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Various parts of Abu Dhabi are covered by fog, as seen in the map shown by the weather department.

Check the map below:

Photo: X/NCM

The weather these days is starting to feel comfortable as the UAE transitions into the winter. With winter just right around the corner, foggy mornings are starting to become a normal occurrence in the country. A red alert was also issued by the weather department on the weekend and on Monday morning, warning residents of a drop in horizontal visibility.

While the met had forecast of foggy conditions in some parts of the country this morning, the weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.