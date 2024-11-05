UAE weather: Red alert issued as fog covers most parts of country

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday sent out a red alert as foggy conditions in the UAE continue. A red alert means residents need to be extremely vigilant as the conditions can get severe.

The weather department notified residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9.30 in the morning.

As the weather transitions into the winter, the UAE has been experiencing foggy conditions in the morning for the past few days, leading the authorities to reduce speed limits for motorists' safety.

Photo: X/NCM

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

While the met had forecast of foggy conditions in various parts of the country this morning, the weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue over Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

On Monday, Dubai residents were urged to take precautionary measures ahead of the rainy season to ensure continued electricity supply, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said in a advisory.