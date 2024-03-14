UAE weather: Red alert issued as fog covers airports, major roads

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Thick fog blanketed several parts of the UAE on Thursday morning, prompting the authorities to issue warning alerts.
Residents woke up to a monster fog covering the usual city view from their balconies.
Here are two photos taken from Dubai Hills at 7.31am on Tuesday and 7.36am today:
With poor visibility on key roads, motorists driving out this morning are advised to be extra careful.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued red alerts due to foggy conditions in some parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah. Yellow warnings were raised for most parts of the country.
Here are the affected areas:
A resident of Dubai's Damac Hills 2 could barely see the road when she stepped out at 6am. She shared this photo of Umm Suqeim Street on her way to the city centre:
This is a photo of the road outside Arabian Ranches, which was supposed to be visible on the right side:
Fog started covering the country at 12.30am and the conditions are expected to last until 9am, the NCM said.
It affected key areas, including Sharjah International Airport, Ras Al Khaimah Airport, and Al Maktoum International Airport.
Poor visibility was also seen in Dubai's Jebel Ali, Expo City, Al Khawaneej, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and Abu Dhabi's Kizad, Al Dhafra region.
Speed limits have been reduced to 80kmph on some roads in Abu Dhabi as part of precautionary measures. These include:
When the fog clears up, the country can expect fair to partly cloudy weather today. Temperatures may rise gradually throughout the day. Light fog may return on Friday morning, particularly in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds are light to moderate, while the waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are light.
