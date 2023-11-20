UAE

UAE weather: Rains to hit some areas, winds to cause blowing sand

Temperatures are set to reach 31°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Web Desk
Published: Mon 20 Nov 2023, 7:28 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, with convective clouds forming over some northern and eastern areas, as well as over islands. These clouds are associated with rainfall.

Temperatures are set to reach 31°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 23°C.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

