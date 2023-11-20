UAE weather: Rains to hit some areas, winds to cause blowing sand

'Deflate your ego': Experts call on residents to learn desert driving before going off the road
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, with convective clouds forming over some northern and eastern areas, as well as over islands. These clouds are associated with rainfall.
Temperatures are set to reach 31°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 23°C.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
