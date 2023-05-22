UAE weather: Rains to continue in some parts of the country, drop in temperature

Heavy shower accompanied by thunder and lightning reported over Mirfa, Al Sila, in the Al Dhafrah region

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a partly cloudy and dusty day. After a relatively cooler and wet weekend, residents in the UAE will see a slight drop in temperatures.

On Monday morning, the weather department reported light rain over the Al Bateen Airport, Al Hudrariyat island, Al Muroor. At the same time, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning was reported over Mirfa, Al Sila in the Al Dhafrah region.

The NCM has issued yellow and orange alerts for some regions, warning the public of hazardous conditions and advising them to take precautions if they venture out.

After touching the highs of 45ºC, the Mercury will come down in the country. In Abu Dhabi, the temperature is are expected to hover around 39ºC, while in Dubai, it will reach 40ºC. The humidity levels in both cities will range from 20% to 65%.

The Met Department forecasts light to moderate winds, and fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, becoming rough at times in cloud activity.

