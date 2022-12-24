UAE weather: Rains possible, partly cloudy day ahead

Temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 6:32 AM

The day will be partly cloudy becoming cloudy over some coastal, Northern, and Eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Convective clouds will form with a probability of rainfall.

Light to moderate winds will blow strong at times over the sea with clouds, freshening gradually by morning, Westward.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 29ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough gradually by morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

