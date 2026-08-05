Rains in UAE: Orange, yellow alerts issued as showers continue for third day

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued orange and yellow alerts on August 5 as rains continue in UAE for the third consecutive day.

The regions under the alerts are concentrated towards the south of the country, with NCM expecting convective clouds over parts of Abu Dhabi emirate on the west and Fujairah and Al Ain on the east.

Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution while heading outdoors, and to follow instructions from authorities — particularly while driving.

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The alert is in place until 10 pm on Wednesday night.

The NCM earlier said that the country would face a prolonged period of wet weather from Monday, August 3 to Friday, August 7. On August 4, the UAE Ministry of Interior issued a warning for scattered rainfall of varying intensity and reduced visibility, and NCM alerted residents of heavy rains and flash floods.

Abu Dhabi has published a safety guidelines handbook to be followed in periods of unstable weather, including heavy rains and strong winds. Some of the guidelines include being alert on the road, avoiding areas of water accumulation such as valleys, and refraining from opening windows.