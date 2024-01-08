Tips often contribute to service workers' livelihood and their ability to support their families
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear eastward and over the islands and western coasts, leading to rainfall.
Temperatures will increase today. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see temperatures range between 17°C and 27°C.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of mist or fog forming, especially westward.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Tips often contribute to service workers' livelihood and their ability to support their families
The participants journeyed a total distance of 557 km, starting from Arada
Experts advise that residents should find a dark spot with a clear view of the relevant horizon to observe the phenomena
The 4.6 km-long Umm Suqeim street project will provide a direct connection between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road
Watching the preparations unfold outside the living room window reminded Dr Mina Jethu of a 'Mission Impossible' sequence
As the UAE aims to lead the field of STEM, Sultan is a symbol of the country's future
A banker by profession, Murtaza Moulvi's enthusiasm for bikes prompted him to start Café Rider along with his wife Nicki
The duo was given tailored uniforms and escorted from their hotel to the Smart Police Station in the La Mer area