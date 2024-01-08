Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 7:11 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear eastward and over the islands and western coasts, leading to rainfall.

Temperatures will increase today. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see temperatures range between 17°C and 27°C.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of mist or fog forming, especially westward.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: