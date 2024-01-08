UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Rains hit parts of country as alert issued for rough seas

Temperatures are set to increase slightly today

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 7:11 AM

Last updated: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear eastward and over the islands and western coasts, leading to rainfall.

Temperatures will increase today. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see temperatures range between 17°C and 27°C.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of mist or fog forming, especially westward.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE