Watch: Cars splash past wet roads, camels brave rains as light showers hit Dubai

After temperatures soared and high humidity left UAE residents seeking respite from the extreme weather conditions, light showers have come as a pleasant surprise for many.

The Met has revealed in its forecast expected rainfall in the coming few days across parts of the nation. From Thursday, September 3 to Monday, September 7, residents can expect varying degrees of showers along with windy weather.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the UAE is entering a period of changing weather conditions, with southerly winds, dust and reduced visibility expected before north-westerly winds bring a noticeable dip in temperatures.

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Today, some areas in Dubai saw rainfall. Across different parts of Dubai, cars could be seen splashing water as they sped through wet roads, as light showers fell across the city. Watch below:

Camels too, seemed to enjoy the respite from the blazing Sun as they could be seen strolling past the desert.

Meanwhile, in another part of Dubai, rainwater could be seen collecting just outside a mosque.

Weather tomorrow

The weather on Friday, September 4, is expected to be humid by morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, and freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Coastal temperatures: Highs between 38ºC and 42ºC; lows between 27ºC and 34ºC

Interior temperates: Highs between 42ºC and 46ºC; lows between 25ºC and 32ºC

Mountain temperatures: Highs between 29ºC and 37ºC; lows between 25ºC and 31ºC