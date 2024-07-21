E-Paper

UAE weather: Rainfall likely; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas

by

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 7:11 AM

The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Convective clouds may form towards the east and south, leading to a chance of rainfall in these areas.

Temperatures are expected to range between 33℃ to 40℃ in Dubai, and between 32℃ to 38℃ in Abu Dhabi.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of mist formation. Humidity can go up to 90 per cent in the islands and coastal areas, and as low as 15 per cent in the internal region.


Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Web Desk

