UAE weather: Rainfall likely; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Confusion, mistrust, and other negative emotions are key components of the allure of such theories
The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Convective clouds may form towards the east and south, leading to a chance of rainfall in these areas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures are expected to range between 33℃ to 40℃ in Dubai, and between 32℃ to 38℃ in Abu Dhabi.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of mist formation. Humidity can go up to 90 per cent in the islands and coastal areas, and as low as 15 per cent in the internal region.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Confusion, mistrust, and other negative emotions are key components of the allure of such theories
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards
UAE residents were assured that no cyberattacks were detected amid the large-scale technical failure on Friday
Those who were out shopping, refilling their tanks or paying bills couldn't do so because various sectors were disrupted by the technical outage
Sheikh Hamdan pledged to uphold the legacy of the country's founding leaders through dedicated efforts and contributions
Jumping a red light is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and a 30-day vehicle confiscation
The silence is terrifying, say residents who have not been able to speak to their loved ones for days as communication lines are down
Some residents who were buying groceries or tanking up their cars had to scramble for instant cash as card payments weren't working