UAE weather: Rainfall expected today; temperatures to drop to 13°C in some areas

Residents in the UAE can expect rainfall in some parts of the country on Wednesday, with a drop in temperatures, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

An earlier weather advisory from the met warned residents of dust storms and rainfall starting from today until Friday.

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some western, northern, and coastal areas.

Moderate to fresh winds are set to blow, becoming strong at times, especially over the sea. This will cause blowing dust and sand inland, reducing horizontal visibility.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by evening in Oman Sea.

The NCM issued orange and yellow alerts as sea levels are expected to reach 10ft offshore in the Arabian Gulf from 7am on Thursday until 7am on Sunday.